Rhett & Link’s Mythical launches 24-Hour free streaming channel on Roku

Rhett & Link are taking shows produced by their Mythical entertainment company — including the hugely popular “Good Mythical Morning” — and packaging them in a TV-like, around-the-clock stream on Roku Channel.

The duo’s Mythical launched Mythical 24/7, an always-on free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel with a curated feed of its shows, which include flagship talk show “Good Mythical Morning,” “Good Mythical More,” “Mythical Kitchen” and “Ear Biscuits.” It also features “Mythical Specials,” comprising content from the company’s archives and other special projects like Rhett & Link’s comedy sketches and music videos.

Mythical 24/7 launched Tuesday (March 14) on the Roku Channel, which currently is available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are best friends who grew up in North Carolina. They launched their first YouTube channel in 2006.

“We started Mythical in our basement in the early days of digital video, but always thought of our shows as television for the internet generation,” Rhett and Link, who serve as Mythical’s co-CEOs, said in a statement provided to Variety. “A decade and thousands of episodes later, Mythical is a full-fledged studio and ready to launch its own network. The Roku Channel is the perfect partner to help us deliver Mythical 24/7 to all comedy fans in that post-broadcast generation.”

The company claims “Good Mythical Morning,” now in its 11th year, is “the most-watched daily show on the internet.” Today, “GMM” has 18.2 million subscribers for its YouTube channel and generates more than 70 million average monthly views. All told, the company’s owned-and-operated YouTube channels — including Smosh, the YouTube comedy network Mythical acquired in 2019 — have some 77 million subscribers and 28 billion lifetime views. Its properties boast more than 54 million social media followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok and Twitter.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Mythical to give users of the Roku Channel the ability to stream popular creator-driven content anytime through this brand-new channel,” said Ashley Hovey, head of AVOD for the Roku Channel.

To launch Mythical 24/7 on the Roku Channel, Mythical worked with connected-TV distribution and ad management vendor Wurl.

“Since 2007, Mythical has led the creator industry in pursuing multiplatform distribution for its many popular shows, both in the U.S. and abroad,” said Neel Yalamarthy, Mythical’s SVP of strategy and corporate development, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to expand our reach even further with our own dedicated FAST channel, and especially proud to be partnering in that effort with Roku, who understands the power of creator content.”