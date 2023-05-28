Warning: This article contains some major spoilers from the final season of HBO’s “Succession.”

Ryan Polk has never seen an episode of “Succession.” But as an extra, he had a front-row seat to the biggest moment in the season — and he didn’t even know it.

As fictional patriarch Logan Roy’s dead body was wheeled off the private jet, Polk played a member of the paparazzi, shooting images from the sidelines.

“It was just a body bag, I didn’t know who was under it,” Polk, 23, said. Later, he realized what he was witnessing — and the significance of knowing such a spoiler hit him.

Before boarding a bus from New York City to the filming location upstate, Polk said a member of the crew pulled out a megaphone and addressed the extras, saying: “Hey everyone, don’t tell anyone what you’re going to see today.”

Polk and other extras kept their promise — until the episodes they saw were in aired. That’s when he and other background actors began to share their stories about being on set in TikTok videos.

Their videos unsurprisingly garnered thousands of views, thanks in large part to the buzz around the hit show created by Jesse Armstrong. Throughout its four-season run, the show has picked up numerous awards, with millions glued to following the fictional Roy family’s vicious fight for control of media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

Extras, unlike actors with credited roles, are typically nonunion and do not go through a rigorous audition process. They do not get film credits or lines. But they are essential in helping to complete a show or a movie’s atmosphere. Typically, extras can get gigs by finding them on casting websites. In the case of “Succession,” one listing for the extras, posted by Backstage, asked for “people to portray High End Assistant types. Wardrobe: Business attire.”

When asked about how the show could keep Logan’s death a secret, “Succession” director Mark Mylod told The Hollywood Reporter a lot of it had to do with the background actors.

“When you have literally many hundreds of background people for several days, their ability to stick an anonymous Reddit post up … there are ways, I’m sure,” he said. “But nobody did. We didn’t just ask them to sign an NDA. I spoke to them, the HBO team did, and we all spoke to them, asking them to keep the secret: ‘Let’s not spoil the enjoyment for fans of the show. Let’s have this as our little secret. Let’s not tell anybody. Keep it quiet. Obviously, tell your partners at home, but please keep it under your hats.’”