Taylor Swift's friendship with Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Lautner has the internet obsessed

The internet is having a field day after Taylor Swift revealed her friendship with ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner (formerly Taylor Dome), a self-proclaimed longtime Swiftie.

Lautner, whom Swift briefly dated when the two were teenagers, is widely assumed to be the inspiration behind her 2010 song “Back to December.” More than a decade later, during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, Swift invited Lautner onstage for a surprise appearance before acknowledging him and Dome in an affectionate tweet.

That night, Swift premiered the music video for her “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” vault track “I Can See You,” which starred Lautner alongside Joey King and Presley Cash. The collab sent fans reeling over the Taylor-Verse converging as the trio shared their own recreation of an iconic Spider-Man meme.

“Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set,” Swift tweeted. “The Tale of 3 Taylors 😆”

While introducing him onstage, Swift revealed that Lautner has been a “very positive force” in her life.

“He and his wife have become some of my close friends,” she said. “And it’s really convenient because we all have the same first name.”

After backflipping onto the stage to screams from the crowd, Lautner expressed his admiration for Swift while thanking her for including him in the music video project.

“I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are,” he said. “You are gracious, humble, you are kind and I’m honored to know you.”

Dome — who posted multiple TikTok videos of her getting ready to attend that night’s show — also took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from 2010 of her meeting Swift wearing a “TEAM TAYLOR” shirt, paired with a heartfelt caption seconding Lautner’s praise of Swift.

“@taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people,” Dome posted. “You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart.”

Lautner, who has long been lauded by fans as one of Swift’s most well-liked ex-partners, told TODAY.com in May that he wasn’t worried about the release of any “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” tracks that might be inspired by him — and Friday night’s events proved just how little he had to worry.

“Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John [Mayer],” Lautner had said in a quote that quickly went viral.

As the trio broke the internet with their newly publicized friendship, with all three Taylors gushing over one another, some fans began commending their dynamic as an example of what a healthy marriage looks like while others simply expressed bewilderment at the peculiar nature of the triple-Taylor friendship.

“taylor with taylor at a taylor concert i can die peacefully now,” one commenter posted on a recent TikTok of Dome getting ready for Swift’s Kansas City show.

“I love this whole story tbh,” another commented on a similar video. “Taylor as best ex, his wife a Swiftie, and Swift herself being friends with them is so wholesome.”