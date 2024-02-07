Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is headed to Disney+

The Eras Tour concert film will be available for streaming next month on Disney+, Taylor Swift said Wednesday on Instagram.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” Swift wrote. “I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film … Available starting March 15 which is actually very 🔜😆🫶”

Once it is on the platform, the film will include all songs from the three Los Angeles tour dates during which it was filmed at SoFi Stadium. That means viewers will get to watch Swift perform “cardigan,” as well as four additional acoustic surprise songs from the tour: “I Can See You,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”

Two months after its record-breaking Oct. 13 release in theaters, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was made available to rent for 48 hours at $19.89. The rental version included “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live,” three songs left out of the original in-theater version.

The price, an homage to Swift’s birth year and her fifth studio album, “1989,” drew criticism from many who believed it was unreasonably high for a two-day window to watch — and fans quickly labeled the film as one of the most pirated movies of all time.

A spokesperson for Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+.”

Swift surprised fans with news of a new album in accepting a Grammy award Sunday.

“The Tortured Poets Department" will drop April 19, she said. Meanwhile, she is in Tokyo for the next leg of the Eras Tour.