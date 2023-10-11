Everything to know about 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie

Swifties, it’s time to bust out your friendship bracelets again.

The concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is heading to theaters Friday — and if it’s anything like the shows themselves, there will be a lot of singing, dancing and bracelet swapping in theaters across the U.S.

Here’s what else to expect from the theatrical experience.

When was the movie filmed?

The concert film will feature footage from three of Swift’s Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium, where she performed a set list of over 40 songs. Professional filming equipment was spotted onstage during the shows Aug. 3-5.

SoFi Stadium is also where Swift concluded the first leg of the U.S. tour and on Aug. 9 announced the re-release of her album “1989.”

Where can I catch the movie?

The film will play in more than 4,000 movie theaters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including in all U.S. AMC locations, AMC said in a news release. It will also play at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout Europe.

In U.S. theaters, the film will have at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at all AMC locations, the theater chain said.

Some showings are, of course, already sold out for this weekend — but hopefully you’ll be able to snag a seat at some point during the 13 weeks it’s expected to be in theaters.

Which surprise songs will be in the movie?

There were two surprise songs at the concerts that were filmed, meaning there are six possible songs that could make the concert film cut.

Those songs are: “I Can See You,” “Maroon,” “Our Song,” “You Are in Love,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”

We won’t know until the film premieres which surprise songs Swift picked or how many will be included.

Is the 'Eras Tour' movie a documentary?

No, this is a concert film — not like Swift’s Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.”

The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, which is about half an hour shorter than her actual live show.

This means it is unlikely there will be behind-the-scenes or other documentary-style footage beyond the live concert itself.

Will people be dressing up in theaters?

AMCs might not be stadium arenas — where Swift’s concerts took place — but the concert film will likely not be a typical movie theater experience.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift said in her announcement post on Aug. 31.

Swifties are likely going to show up to the theater in everything from their Eras Tour merch to handmade costumes.

“I think there needs to be 2 separate theaters for the eras tour movie- one for cozy merch and chilling and the other for going absolutely feral in the outfit you didn’t get to wear to the live show,” one fan posted on the social media platform X.

Is Swift boosting the economy and reviving the theatrical experience with this movie?

Since the Eras Tour kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona, it has been projected to become the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Now, the movie is expected to break records, too. Advance ticket sales have surpassed $100 million worldwide, according to The Associated Press. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is projected to surpass Justin Bieber's 2011 "Never Say Never" movie as the biggest concert film ever. Bieber's film grossed over $73 million, not accounting for inflation.

Even producer Jason Blum said Blumhouse Productions changed the date of its latest release, "The Exorcist: Believer," due to Swift.

"The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift," he told EW.

"We had this amazing Friday the 13th in October, which is the single best day to release a scary movie... Obviously, we moved off that [date] and we bowed our head to Taylor Swift," he said.

Are movie theaters prepared for Swifties to take over?

Like with "Barbenheimer," this will likely be another big cultural moment. Movie theaters seem ready.

"Take your phone out," Greg Marcus, the chief executive and chair of the Marcus Corp., told the AP. "Take selfies. Dance, sing, get up, have a good time. We want to create an atmosphere."

He said in a TikTok video that there will be friendship-bracelet-making stations.

AMCs will be offering limited-edition items like “Eras Tour”-themed cups and popcorn buckets.

Is the movie having a big Hollywood premiere?

AMC Theatres announced that it will be hosting a world premiere of the movie Wednesday at The Grove mall in Los Angeles. No other details have been released by the theater chain.

OK — but will Taylor be there?

TBD. Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Swift and her team produced the film independently, without the involvement of major studios, and secured an interim agreement with the union. This makes the “Eras Tour” exempt from restrictions related to the strike and enables Swift to promote the film.

If Taylor is there, will her rumored boo Travis Kelce make an appearance too?

Doubtful — being in the NFL means you’re pretty busy, you know, playing football. The next Kansas City Chiefs game is Thursday.

Can the 'Eras Tour' concert film win an Oscar?

Swift is now a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but unfortunately the “Eras Tour” concert film will not be eligible for an Oscar.

Per academy rules, “Works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances.”

Under the current guidelines, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” and Beyoncé’s upcoming movie, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” are both ineligible for Oscar contention.

Will people eventually be able to stream the movie?

As of right now, no. But who knows?