Tiger Woods says he will compete in the PNC Championship with his son

Tiger Woods said Wednesday he will compete in the upcoming PNC Championship, marking the golf champion's first tournament since his February car crash.

"Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie," he tweeted. "I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud."

The father-son event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, between Dec. 16 and 20, the PNC championship said in a news release.

Woods, 45, and his son, Charlie, tied for seventh place in last year's tournament, which is operated in partnership with IMG and NBC Sports.

The announcement comes about 10 months after Woods fractured the tibia and the fibula in his right leg in a crash in suburban Los Angeles.

Woods, who has won 82 tournaments in a 25-year career, including five Masters championships, was traveling more than 80 mph when he lost control of the Genesis SUV and plowed into a tree in February, authorities said.

There were no signs that he was impaired, authorities said, and no charges were filed.

Authorities believe Woods tried to pump the brakes but accidentally gunned the accelerator in the crash in February. The SUV was going 75 mph when it hit the tree and went airborne.

Last month, Woods told Golf Digest in an interview that he would “never” be a full-time player on the PGA tour again but still hopes to “click off a tournament here or there.”

Comparing the sport to scaling the world’s tallest mountain, Woods said that after a previous back operation, he had to “climb Mt. Everest one more time,” adding: “I had to do it, and I did. I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s okay. I can still participate in the game of golf.”

In his first press conference since after the accident, Woods revealed that he nearly lost a leg after the accident, and that amputation “was on the table.”

“I’m lucky to be alive, but also to still have the limb,” Woods told reporters in November ahead of his charity tournament, the Hero World Challenge.

“Those are two crucial things. I’m very, very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me, that I’m able to not only to be here but to walk without a prosthesis.”