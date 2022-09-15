Trisha Paytas announces the birth of her daughter, Malibu Barbie

Trisha Paytas, a YouTube star who has courted controversy for more than a decade as a vlogger, announced the birth of her daughter on Thursday.

"She has arrived," Paytas wrote in an Instagram post, adding a heart emoji in the caption. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon."

The post features a photo of Paytas in a hospital bed holding Malibu Barbie, who was born on Wednesday. The two are wearing matching strawberry-themed pajamas. In another photo, Paytas is seen holding the infant, alongside her husband Moses Hacmon.

She also uploaded a short TikTok video, calling Sept. 14 the "Best day ever."

The online personality, who did not immediately respond to request for comment, started her career as an aspiring actor in Hollywood, but found her calling in vlogging. She's gone viral for making offensive and outrageous statements, with YouTube videos like “Trisha Paytas Saying The N Word And Being Racist For A Minute Straight” garnering millions of views.

She had a resurgence in popularity while cohosting the podcast Frenemies with fellow YouTuber and brother-in-law Ethan Klein, until the two had a falling out in June of 2021.

In recent months, as she prepared to welcome her daughter, Payats posted more videos documenting married life, as well as her pregnancy journey. She's become the target of a coordinated harassment campaign whose participants organize on Reddit.

Last week, Paytas trended online after a viral meme joked about how the late Queen Elizabeth II would be reincarnated as Paytas’ child.

Paytas addressed the meme in an Instagram post, also noting at the time she had not yet given birth.

"Sorry to the royal family and my baby," she wrote. "Felt weird to say anything at all. But so many people IRL that we know, had been texting and calling about this. Including my dad who felt out of the loop as if I wouldn’t text him when I was going into labor. Still don’t know what to say. Other than — I’m still pregnant. And when I do give birth, we will announce it. Condolences to the royal family. It’s very disheartening to hear of the Queen’s passing."

Trisha Paytas enters the Big Brother House for the Celebrity Big Brother launch at Elstree Studios on Aug. 1, 2017 in Borehamwood, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage file

On Thursday, after she made the baby announcement, “Malibu Barbie” began trending on Twitter.

Some social media users congratulated Paytas, while others made comments about the name choice. There were also those who revived the Queen Elizabeth II reincarnate meme.

"honestly crying for you, congrats you two!" DJ Zach Sang wrote on Paytas' Instagram post.

"future queen of pop!!!" one person responded to Paytas' tweet.

"trisha paytas didn’t just name her daughter malibu barbie," one person tweeted.

"in fairness to trisha, malibu barbie is the most trisha paytas name that she could possibly come up with," another Twitter user wrote. "i wouldn’t have it any other way, precisely on brand."