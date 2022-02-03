'And Just Like That' finale was reportedly going to include Chris Noth's Mr. Big. He was cut.

Warning: This article contains some major spoilers from HBO Max's "And Just Like That" finale.

"And Just Like That..." the "Sex and the City" reboot has come to an end (for now).

The finale of the HBO Max show, which dropped on Thursday, was reportedly supposed to feature a fantasy scene between the recently widowed Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Chris Noth's character Mr. Big, who died from a heart attack after riding a Peloton in the series premiere. The dialogue was to take place as Carrie spreads Mr. Big's ashes in Paris, Variety reported.

However, Noth was cut from the scene.

The finale comes almost two months after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied all accusations. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement in December.

In the finale, Carrie hears Mr. Big’s voice in a dream.

"So, um, Big came to me. In a dream last night," Carrie tells Charlotte and Miranda the next day, before explaining her plans for spreading his ashes in Paris to mark the the one-year anniversary of his death. "I know where he wants to be: Paris. Our bridge."

Toward the end of the episode, viewers see Carrie in Paris, clad in a fabulous orange dress, tearing up while spreading Mr. Big's ashes over the aforementioned bridge.

In an interview with Variety published this week, showrunner Michael Patrick King said he can't comment on the allegations against Noth. However, when asked about cutting Noth's image from the finale, he said he "wanted the show to be focused on the stories of these amazing actresses and their efforts in these last 10 episodes."

"And I didn’t want the entire story to be about whether someone was or wasn’t in the show," he said. "Mr. Big and Chris Noth, they’re not the same person — and that would’ve made them the same person."

Parker, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, and Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, issued a statement following the accusations back in December.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," they wrote in a shared statement posted on Nixon’s Instagram account. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

HBO Max declined to comment to NBC News regarding the creative choice made in the finale. A spokesperson for King did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.