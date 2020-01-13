Abby Huntsman departing 'The View' to run father's gubernatorial campaign

Abby Huntsman announced on Monday that she is leaving "The View" to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah and to spend more time with her family.
The show's executive producers, Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter and Brian Teta, shared the news in a note to staff.
"We have some bittersweet news to share. Abby Huntsman is leaving 'The View' to help run her father’s campaign for governor of Utah and to spend more time with her young family," the note said.
The producers said Huntsman, who is mother to 2-year-old Isabel Grace and 7-month-old twins William and Ruby, "made the tough decision to move on over the holiday break."
Huntsman, 33, joined the program in September 2018.
Jon Huntsman announced in November that he would be seeking a third term as Utah governor. It's been 10 years since he last held the post. He's spent time as U.S. ambassador to Russia in the interim. Abby Huntsman will be a senior adviser to the campaign.
Huntsman said she is thankful to have been a co-host on "The View" and to ABC for believing in her.
“It was always a dream to sit at 'The View' table," she said in a statement to People. "I have the deepest gratitude for all of my co-hosts and the team at 'The View' who don’t get enough credit for what they do every day — I’ve learned so much from each of them and this will always be a special place to me.”
Over the weekend, Huntsman shared a photo on her Instagram of her and her father with the caption: "Back to my Utah roots campaigning with this guy. Democracy in action."