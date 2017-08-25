It took three episodes to get him there, but President Donald Trump — aka Alec Baldwin — finally turned up on "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" to clear up his comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and say goodbye to the show's grim version of Steve Bannon.

NBC

Baldwin opened the "Saturday Night Live" summer spin-off in a send-up of the real president's Tuesday night rally in Phoenix, Arizona. The mock-Trump was clad in heavy sunglasses due to eye damage sustained starring at the sun during Monday's solar eclipse.

"Now, a lot of people don't know this, but you can damage your eyes from looking at an eclipse," Baldwin's Trump says, clearly blind to the widely disseminated warnings to not look at the sun with bare eyes during the eclipse.

"No one could have predicted this. They couldn't have. I figured it out all out by myself."

Baldwin's Trump wants to straighten out a few things about his controversial comments blaming "both sides" for the Charlottesville violence.

"There was a tragic victim that came out of Charlottesville: Me!" he tells the cheering crowd.

"I wanted to set the record straight about exactly what I said and I have the transcript right here," he says, pulling out a piece of paper.

"I moved on her like a b-tch, but I couldn't get there..." Baldwin’s Trump reads, quickly realizing he’s accidentally holding a transcript of the crude comments he made about women in a leaked 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape.

Baldwin's Trump also chastised the "dishonest media" for not reporting his accomplishments.

"I've done so much folks ... I solved Afghanistan. Solved!"

The show also took one last opportunity to portray Bannon, who exited his job as White House chief strategist since the spin-off show's last episode. "SNL" regularly portrayed Bannon last season in the form of the grim reaper and as the true mastermind of Trump's White House.

"You've only made me more powerful," Grim Reaper Bannon tells Baldwin's Trump.

"Steve is going on to Breitbart. He'll be fighting the good fight against globalist cucks like my son-in-law, Jared," Trump announces.

"I'm going to crush you," Bannon Reaper warns.

Thursday marked Baldwin's first time back in character for "SNL" since he receiving an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for the role despite not actually being a cast member.

In their sign-off, "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che also announced real news when they announced "SNL's" 43rd season will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 30 with Ryan Gosling as host joined by musical guest Jay-Z.