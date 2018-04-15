Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro drop by 'SNL' to take aim at Trump's lawyer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

"Saturday Night Live" reunited "Meet the Parents" co-stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro this weekend for a sketch that poked fun at the legal drama around President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

The episode opened with Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) and Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) reminiscing about yet another wild week in Washington. That’s when Cohen (Stiller) stormed in and blasted this week’s real-life FBI raid on his office as a “complete violation of attorney-criminal privilege.”

"I'm Donald Trump's lawyer. I got a whole hard drive that’s just labeled 'Yikes,'" Stiller’s Cohen said in a thick New York accent.

McKinnon's Sessions and Bennett’s Pence sent him off to be grilled by special counsel Robert Mueller (De Niro), and the sketch quickly turned into a full-on recreation of the famous lie detector scene in "Meet the Parents."

De Niro, star of the upcoming gangster saga “The Irishman,” even got a chance to paraphrase one of his signature comedic lines: “I have nipples, Mr. Cohen. Can you milk me?”

"SNL" took another shot at Cohen during "Weekend Update" when co-anchor Michael Che quipped: "FBI raids are like when your girl goes through your phone. She’s only doing it to confirm what she already knows."

This week's episode was hosted by stand-up comedian John Mulaney, a former writer on "SNL" making his hosting debut. The musical guest was Jack White.