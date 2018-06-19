Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — There was a real-life hero in the house at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

While "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman won the best hero award during the ceremony, which aired Monday night, he quickly handed it off to James Shaw Jr., who wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House in April.

"This is going to live at your house," Boseman told Shaw, giving him the show's golden popcorn statue.

The actor said while it was an honor to be recognized for playing a superhero in the Marvel blockbuster, it was more important to "acknowledge the heroes we have in real life."

Boseman, who starred as T'Challa in "Black Panther," also won the award for best performance in a movie. Michael B. Jordan, who played the villain Erik Killmonger, won best villain.

It was the first taste of awards glory for the film, the ninth highest-grossing of all time, taking home four honors in total.

"Stranger Things" was the top television honoree, winning four awards including a repeat win for best show.

The awards were handed out Saturday.

The show is known for bringing fresh talent to light, as well as acknowledging established celebrities in more quirky categories like best kiss and most frightened performance. Host Tiffany Haddish donned a variety of costumes throughout the ceremony, including nods to classic film and TV roles such as Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and Starlet from "The Carol Burnett Show."

She kicked off the show with a "Black Panther" skit, foreshadowing the film's big night, noting in her opening monologue that is it the first African-American film to earn more than $1 billion at the box office. Throughout the night, Haddish also parodied other hit films such as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "A Quiet Place."