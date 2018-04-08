Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

"Black Panther" has been in theaters for almost two months — so for this week’s "Saturday Night Live" host, the film's star Chadwick Boseman, that could only mean one thing.

"There's only really bad ["Black Panther" sketch] ideas left," Boseman joked in his opening monologue.

But the writers at "SNL" tried to prove Boseman wrong. In a revival of the popular sketch "Black Jeopardy," the actor appeared in character as T'Challa, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

The sketch poked fun at T'Challa's earnest persona and unfamiliarity with certain cultural reference points.

"I'm thinking you haven't spent much time in America," Kenan Thompson's game show host told Boseman.

"SNL" also made time for barbs about President Donald Trump, of course, kicking off the show with a parody of a presidential press conference with leaders from Baltic countries.

"Let's make this quick, because I've got a trade wars to escalate here," Alec Baldwin’s Trump said, referring to the economic tit-for-tat between the United States and China.

"Okay, that's it from me. Let's do the Baltics quick and get out of here." #SNL pic.twitter.com/6fvIfs48D9 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 8, 2018

The show also made light of Trump’s recent attacks on Amazon and the retail giant’s chief, Jeff Bezos.

Asked if he really hated Bezos as his attacks suggest, Baldwin's Trump replied: "I do. I hate Jeff. Because he's way richer than me and he admits to being bald, so I feel threatened on two levels."

Press conference going pretty well so far. #SNL pic.twitter.com/CIsitWJAFU — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 8, 2018

The musical guest this week was Cardi B.