Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack' when he collapsed on 'Better Call Saul' set

Odenkirk collapsed on set during production of AMC's "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico on Tuesday.
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in \"Better Call Saul.\"
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in "Better Call Saul."Greg Lewis / AMC
By Dennis Romero

Actor Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he suffered a small heart attack when he collapsed on the set of AMC's "Better Call Saul" but that he would be "ok."

"Thank you," the 58-year-old tweeted Friday afternoon. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

"I had a small heart attack," he said in the tweet. "But I'm going to be ok."

Odenkirk thanked medical staffers and doctors who've been caring for him and said he was "going to take a beat to recover" but would "be back soon."

It's not immediately clear how his situation will affect the AMC show's schedule. The show's sixth season was being produced.

Odenkirk's representatives said Wednesday in a statement that he was stabilized at a medical facility following the incident on set Tuesday in New Mexico.

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the representatives said.

Odenkirk scored the starring role in the show after it was spun off from the AMC hit "Breaking Bad." His career includes work as a sketch writer for shows like "Saturday Night Live" and "The Ben Stiller Show."

