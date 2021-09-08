Bob Odenkirk tweets he is 'back to work' on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack

Bob Odenkirk, the star of the AMC show "Better Call Saul," tweeted Wednesday that he is "back to work" on the acclaimed "Breaking Bad" prequel series after he suffered a small heart attack over the summer.

"So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," Odenkirk, 58, said in the tweet, which was accompanied by a photo of the actor in a makeup chair. "BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

The actor was hospitalized July 27 after he collapsed on the set of the show, which is filmed in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, area. He later confirmed in a tweet that he experienced a "small heart attack," expressing thanks to the doctors "who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

Odenkirk previously wrote for "Saturday Night Live" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," and co-created the cult HBO sketch series "Mr. Show with Bob and David," alongside the comedian David Cross. He gained greater attention as the shady lawyer Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad."

"Breaking Bad" wrapped in 2013, but two years later Odenkirk returned to his role as Goodman in the Emmy-nominated prequel "Better Call Saul." The show follows his character's transformation from a likable con artist named Jimmy McGill to an unscrupulous low-rent lawyer who calls himself Saul Goodman.

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Goodman's girlfriend Kim Wexler, retweeted Odenkirk's announcement Wednesday and wrote, "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!!!!!"

Odenkirk has earned four Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series. The sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" was expected to roll out next year.

However, in a recent interview with Den of Geek, the show's executive producer Thomas Schnauz said he was not sure when the final season will premiere.

"Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob’s heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired," Schnauz told the publication.

A spokesperson for AMC did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.