'Bridgerton' star reveals which romance Season 3 will focus on

Lady Whistledown has an update for all "Bridgerton" fans.

Season 3 of the show will follow Penelope Featherington, the woman behind Whistledown's words, and her own romance with Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, announced the news Sunday during a Netflix FYSEE event. She also also posted the announcement to Instagram, where she has 2.1 million followers.

"Like Lady Whistledown I've been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope's Story," she wrote in her post.

Newton also shared a selfie of the two of them on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Looks like the cats out of the bag! @bridgertonnetflix Season 3 will follow the story of Colin & Pen! See you all soon."

Netflix confirmed the news on social media Monday.

"Great news for Polin stans and friends-to-lovers truthers!" Netflix wrote in its Instagram post.

"It's #Polin's time to shine!" the streaming giant wrote on Twitter, referring to Penelope and Colin's couple name.

"It is only fair that in this author's third year chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair's social season should find its focus on a third son... as well as a third daughter," Netflix's post, addressed as a note from Lady Whistledown, read.

"With Penelope's days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author."

The second season of the the Shondaland-produced show, which debuted in late March, followed Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the oldest of the Bridgerton siblings, and his love triangle with the Sharma sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

In Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novel series, Penelope and Colin don't connect romantically until book four. The third book, "An Offer from a Gentleman," focuses on Benedict Bridgerton, Colin’s older brother.

Neither Netflix nor Lady Whistledown noted whether Benedict's storyline will instead become the plot for Season 4.