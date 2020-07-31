Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Bryan Cranston, the Emmy-winning star of "Breaking Bad," announced in an Instagram post Thursday that he had recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and shared a video of himself donating blood plasma in Los Angeles.

The celebrated actor said in the video message that he had COVID-19 "a little while ago." He added that he was "lucky" and that he had experienced "very mild symptoms" of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus," Cranston wrote in the caption to the Instagram post. "Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it."

"I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together," Cranson added.

Cranston, 64, is best known for his lead role on the acclaimed AMC drama "Breaking Bad" as Walter White, a dissatisfied high school chemistry teacher who starts "cooking" and selling crystal meth to help pay for his lung cancer treatment. The complex performance earned him four Emmy Awards.

In the Instagram video, Cranston wears a surgical mask as a phlebotomist at the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center draws blood from his right arm. The actor, who refers to blood plasma as "liquid gold," jokingly asks the technician, "How's your aim?"

The video shows Cranston watching the 1957 film "A Face in the Crowd" as the blood is being drawn.

Cranston won his second Tony Award last year for his portrayal of newscaster Howard Beale in "Network," an adaptation of the 1976 satirical film of the same name. He previously won a Tony in 2014 for playing President Lyndon B. Johnson in "All the Way."