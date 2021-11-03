Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' apartment is on Airbnb

To quote "Sex and the City's" Carrie Bradshaw herself, "In New York, you’re always looking for a job, a boyfriend or an apartment."

Now, you don't have to look for a New York City apartment — you can just borrow Carrie's. On Wednesday, Airbnb announced that it is renting out a recreation of Carrie's iconic brownstone apartment for just $23 a night.

Its host is none other than Sarah Jessica Parker, who will reprise her role as Carrie in the upcoming 10-episode revival, titled “And Just Like That,” in December on HBO Max.

On the popular show, Carrie rented the Upper East Side one bedroom (complete with an enviable walk-in closet!) for a measly $700 a month. Fans nostalgic for affordable New York housing can at least experience the apartment via Airbnb’s limited time offer.

Carrie’s iconic closet, complete with her favorite looks, in the recreation of Carrie’s brownstone. Kate Glicksberg

The recreation of Carrie’s brownstone hosted in celebration of the upcoming release of the HBO Max Original "And Just Like That..." Kate Glicksberg

The apartment is only available for one-night stays on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Booking opens on Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the "Sex and the City" story has been such a joy," Parker said in a press release. "I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

Though Carrie's Perry Street building doesn't actually exist in real life, the recreated Airbnb includes staples from the show's set, like the palm leaf-printed bench at the end of the bed, Carrie's overflowing closet and her trusty landline phone. To top it off, the building has a classic brownstone stoop like the one featured in the show.

Guests will receive a virtual welcome narrated by Parker in the same vein as the show's narrated opening scenes. The stay also comes with brunch in Chelsea and a dress-up photoshoot in Carrie's expansive wardrobe — tutu and Manolos included.

Sarah Jessica Parker in the recreation of Carrie’s brownstone. Tara Rice

"There’s no one quite like Carrie, and there’s no place quite like New York City through her eyes," Parker says in her Airbnb bio on the listing.

Airbnb also pledged to make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum, a contemporary art museum in Harlem devoted to featuring works by artists of African descent, in celebration of the show’s return.