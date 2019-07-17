Breaking News Emails
The creators behind the new Netflix limited series "When They See Us" have a lot to celebrate after receiving 16 Emmy nominations — the most for the streaming giant this year.
Nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. "When They See Us" is up for a slew of awards, including outstanding limited series, outstanding supporting actor and actress in a limited series and outstanding writing for a limited series.
'Central Park Five' on proving their innocence 30 years laterMay 14, 201908:14
The series, which debuted in May, tells the true story of Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, and Kevin Richardson, who were wrongfully convicted of raping a female jogger in 1989.
The teenagers, dubbed the Central Park Five by the media at the time of the case, were eventually exonerated in 2002. They have now adopted the name The Exonerated Five.
Director and Filmmaker Ava DuVernay received an Emmy nomination for outstanding directing. In a tweet on Tuesday, she thanked The Exonerated Five.
Ava DuVernay talks new Netflix series 'When They See Us'June 4, 201904:26
"Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story," she wrote. "Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers."
Actor Jharrel Jerome, who plays Korey White in the series, also received a nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited series. This was the 21-year-old's first Emmy nod.
"Blessed, honored, bewildered, shocked," Jerome wrote on Instagram. "Ill have better words to say a little later but right now i cant breathe, I LOVE YOU FAM."
Actresses Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis are both up for outstanding lead actress in a limited series.
"SEATED, at a different table," Nash tweeted. "They told me I could only do broad comedy.... I invited them to think differently! Thank you @Ava @TelevisionAcad for seeing me and thank you all for seeing the Exonerated Five! Justice is fought for ~ Love Wins #dramaticActress."
The 71st Emmy Awards airs September 22 on Fox.