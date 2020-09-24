Chris Rock will host 'Saturday Night Live' season premiere

Chris Rock is slated to host the Oct. 3 season premiere of "Saturday Night Live," featuring musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, the sketch series announced in a tweet Thursday.

The comedian and "SNL" alumnus previously emceed in 1996 and 2014, and he has made various cameo appearances on the show over the years. He was part of the lineup from 1990 to 1993.

"SNL" was forced to halt production in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S. The show closed out its previous season with three remotely-produced episodes.

The show will return to live broadcasts with the 46th season premiere, although it was not immediately clear if there will be a live audience inside Studio 8H at NBC's Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.

Rock, 55, stars in the fourth season of the FX anthology series "Fargo," a loose adaptation of the Coen brothers film of the same name.

"SNL" announced last week that comedian Jim Carrey would impersonate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this week — filling the shoes of Woody Harrelson, who played Biden last year, and Jason Sudeikis, who portrayed Biden during the Obama administration.

The show also recently announced that three new cast members — Andrew Dismukes, Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson — would be joining as featured players.