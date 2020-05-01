CNN's Anderson Cooper announces he's a father

CNN's Anderson Cooper delivered some news of his own on Thursday evening: He's a father.
Cooper, 52, said on the network that he is eternally grateful for the surrogate who carried, cared for and gave birth to Wyatt Cooper, who was born Monday at 7.2 pounds.
"It's been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness," the anchor said.
"Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we're also blessed with new life and new love. So, I just wanted to take a moment and share with you some joyful news of my own: On Monday, I became a father."
"I've never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet him," Cooper said before images of the infant were shown.
Cooper, who is gay, said he never thought it would be possible to have a child. "I am so grateful for all those who paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he said.
"Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him," Cooper said. "It's an extraordinary blessing which she and all surrogates give to families who can't have children."
The newsman said the child is named after Cooper's father who died when Cooper was 10 years old, and that his middle name is Morgan, which is a family name on his late mother's side.
"I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan, because while I was going through her things recently, I found a list they'd made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Morgan was on the list," Cooper said. "So that's Wyatt Morgan Cooper, my son."
Cooper said that he wishes his father, mother and brother were alive to meet his son.
"But I'd like to believe that they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us — happy to know that their love is alive in me, and in Wyatt, and that our family continues," Cooper said. "A new life, and new love."