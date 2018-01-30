'The Crown': Did Prince Philip cheat on Queen Elizabeth?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Netflix’s glossy royal family drama “The Crown,” now in its second season, turns its viewers into amateur historians. (Who among us has not scurried off to Google in the middle of an episode, itching for factoids about the Suez Crisis and the Profumo affair?) The hit series takes many liberties with the historical record, of course — but NBC News is here to help you separate fact from fiction.

We’ll begin with Queen Elizabeth II’s husband: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. In the second season of “The Crown,” Philip (Matt Smith) is depicted as a whiny cad who mopes around Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty (Claire Foy) suspects her consort is a cheater. Spoiler alert: Arguments ensue.

But just how much of this portrayal is true to life? Let’s investigate.

Is he really so ... surly?

The British newspaper The Independent once rounded up 90 of Philip’s biggest gaffes. “British women can’t cook,” he reportedly told the Scottish Women’s Institute in 1961. And to singer Tom Jones, after a 1969 performance: “What do you gargle with — pebbles?” And to a 13-year-old aspiring astronaut: “You could do with losing a little bit of weight.”

OK, so the Duke can throw shade like nobody’s business. But is that really the full picture? At least one historian says: No way.

“I think it’s a very one-dimensional portrait,” said Sammy Bedell Smith, the author of biographies about Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. “Yes, he has always loved to make the smart-aleck remark. But most often, he has deployed that irreverence to relax people when they’re around the queen.”

The version of Philip on “The Crown” might be “constantly smirking, constantly disgruntled” — but the real man is far more of a well-liked gentleman who has “fully embraced his role” over 70 years of marriage, Smith said.

What about those alleged affairs?

Infidelity is one of the key themes of the second season. (In that respect, “The Crown” is reminiscent of “Mad Men,” only with fancier costumes.) The series implies — with a hefty nudge-nudge, wink-wink — Philip carried on with a real-life Russian ballerina, Galina Ulanova.