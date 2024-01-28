Dakota Johnson addresses the Stanley cup craze on ‘SNL’ in ‘Big Dumb Cups’ sketch

The Stanley cup obsession has made its way to “Saturday Night Live.”

During the most recent episode, host Dakota Johnson was accompanied by Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman, all of whom were dressed in giant Western hats and holding Stanley cups while they appeared to be on a ranch.

The sketch opened with the three actors saying the requirements for owning the Stanley: driving a big car, being between the ages of 12 and 70, going to Target every day and being “physically or at least spiritually” blond.

During the four-minute sketch, Johnson, Gardner and Fineman joke about the beverage carrier, making subtle references to its recent headlines, all while repeating in unison, “Big dumb cup.”

After one audible slurp, Fineman remarked, “Mm! You can really taste the bacteria!” while Gardner added, “I’m getting lead.”

Last week, Stanley responded to claims that the product contains lead, telling TODAY.com that lead is used in the manufacturing process, but the cup needs to become damaged to expose the lead.

According to the Stanley spokesperson, the circular stainless steel barrier found at the bottom of each beverage container covers a pellet that contains lead. This pellet seals the cup’s vacuum insulation and is not accessible unless the barrier comes off in possible but “rare” cases.

In another quip, Fineman said, “If your car explodes, you won’t survive. But your big dumb cup will.”

The comedian was referring to a Nov. 2023 viral video of a car fire in which the entire vehicle was burnt to ruins, but the Stanley cup remained unscathed — and still had ice in it.

The trio then poked fun at the cup’s claim to not leak, its various mainstream branding moves and its massive size.