The 30th season of "Dancing With the Stars" will feature Spice Girls singer Melanie C, aka Sporty Spice, YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, former "Bachelor" Matt James and Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby.

The full cast was announced Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

The show, which premieres on Sept. 20, will also feature NBA player Iman Shumpert, country singer Jimmie Allen, talk show host Amanda Kloots, "Bling Empire" star Christine Chiu, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore, "The Office" actor Melora Hardin, "The Karate Kid" actor Martin Kove, professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green.

The professional dancers that the stars are paired with will be revealed during the premiere.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, 18, and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, 18, will also join the cast, producers announced last month.

Siwa will become one half of the first same-sex couple on the show when she is paired with a female professional dancer.

Siwa, who is pansexual, said that when she received the email asking her to be a part of the show, she was asked if she wanted to be partnered with a man or a woman. It was her choice to dance with a woman.

"I want to make it OK for the people who come after me," she said. "I want to make everything OK for the people who come after me."

"There's a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through — who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to," she added.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return to judge.

Tyra Banks will return to host after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29. "DWTS" ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in its two-hour primetime slot among adults ages 18-49 last season.

Former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev won the Mirrorball trophy last year.

The season also featured "Catfish" creator Nev Schulman, rap artist Nelly, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, "The Real" host Jeannie Mai and Carole Baskin of Netflix's "Tiger King."