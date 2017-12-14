The writers behind "The Simpsons" must have one powerful crystal ball.

The long-running animated sitcom predicted that The Walt Disney Company would buy 21st Century Fox — almost two decades ago.

It's not the first time the Emmy-winning comedy accurately looked into the future. Here's a round-up of notable predictions from the folks in Springfield, USA.

Disney buys Fox

"When You Dish Upon a Star" (Season 10, Episode 5)

In this 1998 episode, Hollywood producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer produce a script pitched by Homer Simpson. In one shot, a sign outside a studio lot reads: "20th Century Fox, A Division of Walt Disney Co."

Disney announces it has reached a deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, as predicted by a Simpsons episode that first aired on November 8, 1998. pic.twitter.com/kzloJQHeM8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 14, 2017

Donald Trump becomes president

"Bart to the Future" (Season 11, Episode 17)

In this 2000 episode, set in the future future, Lisa Simpson has become president and works to get the country out of a financial hole. She inherited a budget crisis caused by her predecessor: Donald Trump.

The series has repeatedly mocked Trump since he ascended to the Oval Office:

Lady Gaga descends on the Super Bowl

"Lisa Goes Gaga" (Season 23, Episode 22)

In this 2012 episode, pop star Lady Gaga visits Springfield, the generic small town where the Simpsons live. She performs for the locals, descending to the stage from a helicopter on a harness — just like she did during the Super Bowl LI halftime five years later.

Tiger attacks Roy Horn

"$pringfield (or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling)" (Season 5, Episode 10)

In this 1993 episode, Siegfried & Roy-esque casino performers make a cameo appearance — and one of them is attacked by a lion. A decade later, the real-life Roy Horn was mauled during a live performance in Las Vegas. Fortunately, he survived.