Eddie Murphy was preparing Saturday to make his much-anticipated return to the show that launched his career, "Saturday Night Live."
He will host the storied sketch comedy after last performing on it 35 years ago, although he did show his face for its 40th anniversary prime-time special in 2015.
Since departing "SNL" in December 1984 after four seasons as a cast member and as its second-youngest on-air hire, Murphy has become a top-10 box office draw, helping to carry films that have earned nearly $4 billion combined.
In an interview with Al Roker on "TODAY," Murphy said his return this week to Studio 8H for sketch work and rehearsals, "was kind of surreal."
"It feels kind of dreamy," he said.
Murphy first appeared on "SNL" in late 1980, before he was hired as a cast member, and soon became a staple with sardonic characters that included Gumby of "The Gumby Show" fame, Buckwheat of the "Little Rascals" and Mr. Robinson of "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood," a spoof of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
It was only a few years later that Murphy was making hit movies, including "Beverly Hills Cop" and "48 Hours." His later work as "Norbit" and "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps" also saw him producing top-grossing films.
Although it remains unclear why Murphy didn't return sooner, as many other "SNL" successes have, it may not have helped that his tenure roughly coincided with the only period exacting producer Lorne Michaels wasn't working on the show he created.
Also, Murphy expressed displeasure with a joke former cast member David Spade made at his expense on "SNL" in 1995. Noting a pair of box-office flops for Murphy, Spade said, "Look children, it's a falling star!"
"It’s one thing for you guys to do a joke about some movie of mine, but my career?" Murphy told Rolling Stone in 2011. "I’m one of you guys."
That year Murphy withdrew as host of the Oscars after the show's producer, whom he had worked with on the movie "Tower Heist," was ousted for using a gay slur and making comments about women many found offensive.
The comedian told Roker on Thursday that he relished the time he spent this week on the "SNL" set.
"I want it to be right," he said.
Murphy, who produced and stars in the biopic "Dolemite Is My Name" streaming on Netflix, was joined by musical guest Lizzo, who was recently nominated for eight Grammy Awards.