"The Crown," Netflix's lavish portrait of the British royal family, and "The Mandalorian," Disney's sci-fi drama set in the Star Wars universe, led the pack of nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards announced Tuesday morning, scooping up 24 nods apiece.

The other leading contenders are the Marvel mini-series "WandaVision" (23 nominations), the dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" (21), the long-running sketch series "Saturday Night Live" (21) and the feel-good comedy "Ted Lasso" (20).

The contenders for best comedy series are "Black-ish," "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "The Flight Attendant," "Hacks," "The Kominsky Method," "PEN15" and "Ted Lasso."

The eight shows competing for best drama series are "The Boys," "Bridgerton," "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Lovecraft Country," "The Mandalorian," "Pose" and "This Is Us."

The nominations were announced via livestream Tuesday by the father-and-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (NBC's “This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Starz's “Blindspotting”), as well as Television Academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

In opening remarks, Scherma said he was excited to recognize TV shows that provided a "lifeline" to viewers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled that getting together in person is on the horizon again," he said.

The ceremony will air live on CBS on Sept. 19, and it will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus. Cedric the Entertainer will host the show.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.