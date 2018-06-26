Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon used his opening monologue on Monday’s edition of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” to address Twitter attacks against him by President Donald Trump.

Trump had tweeted at Fallon, telling him to “be a man” and “stop whimpering” after Fallon expressed regret in an interview about ruffling the then-candidate’s hair on a Sept. 15, 2016 episode of the show.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 June 2018

Addressing the tweet in his monologue, Fallon said: “As you may have heard last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So, Melania, if you’re watching: I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

“When I saw Trump had insulted me on Twitter, I was going to tweet back immediately, but then I thought I had more important things to do.”