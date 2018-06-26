Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon used his opening monologue Monday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” to address Twitter attacks against him by President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted that Fallon should “be a man” and “stop whimpering” after Fallon expressed regret in an interview about ruffling the then-candidate’s hair on a Sept. 15, 2016, episode.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 June 2018

“As you may have heard last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter," Fallon said in his monologue. "So, Melania, if you’re watching: I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

“When I saw Trump had insulted me on Twitter, I was going to tweet back immediately, but then I thought I had more important things to do.”