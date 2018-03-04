Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The spat between Alec Baldwin and President Donald Trump probably won’t be over anytime soon.

Baldwin dropped by "Saturday Night Live" this weekend for a cold open that took aim at Trump's chaotic week.

"I said I was going to run this country like a business," Baldwin-as-Trump said. "That business is a Waffle House at 2 a.m. — crazies everywhere, staff walking out in the middle of their shift, managers taking money out of the cash register to pay off the Russian mob."

The sketch mocked Trump’s shifting positions on gun control, Jared Kushner’s business ties, and the resignation of White House communications chief Hope Hicks.

"McMaster, are you staying, am I right?" Baldwin's Trump asked, referring to his national security adviser. The camera then cut to an empty seat.

Kate McKinnon appeared near the end of the sketch as Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump might regularly criticize the real-life Sessions — but McKinnon as Sessions assured Baldwin that she isn’t heading for the exits.

"I'm like skunk stink on a birddog, sir," McKinnon's Sessions said. "I linger."

"SNL" also took aim at Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandals in a sketch that poked fun at the Oscars.

Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson played actors on the red carpet at "The Grabbies," an awards show with categories like "handsiest actor" and "most open robe."

"Is that a Times Up pin you're wearing?" #SNL pic.twitter.com/FV2zQfWdMo — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 4, 2018

The episode was hosted by basketball analyst and former NBA great Charles Barkley — hosting the show for the fourth time — who in his monologue hit back at critics who complain of athletes kneeling during the national anthem or speaking out on political and social issues.

"A lot of professional athletes are worried about speaking out might hurt their career. Well, here's something that contradicts all of that: Me," Barkley said. "I've been saying whatever the hell I want for 30 years, and I'm doing great."

The popular hip-hop trio Migos was the musical guest.