Former Disney star Caroline Sunshine joins Trump administration

LOS ANGELES — Former Disney starlet Caroline Sunshine has joined the Trump administration.

The 22-year-old, who starred on Disney Channel's "Shake It Up," is joining the White House as a press assistant. She was formerly a White House intern.

Sunshine is known for her role on "Shake It Up" on which she played European exchange student Tinka Hessenheffer, starring alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne for all three seasons the tween sitcom ran. She is also known for her role in the 2010 film "Marmaduke."

Since her Disney days, Sunshine has appeared to focus on education and politics, rather than the entertainment industry, though she has had a few film and TV roles in recent years. Sunshine worked as a White House intern, while she was a student at Claremont McKenna College where she studied international relations and economics.

In a statement to Variety, White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said, "Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee, and the California Republican Party."

Sunshine is the latest White House hire to come from the world of television. President Donald Trump has brought on other staffers with backgrounds in cable television, including CNBC's Larry Kudlow, who will serve as Trump's economic advisor, and Fox News' John Bolton, who has been tapped as the next national security adviser.