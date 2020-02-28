Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry said Thursday that she will undergo surgery for a brain tumor.
McHenry was trying to keep the health issue relatively private, "but as usual, things are being said without my consent," she tweeted.
"I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent,” McHenry tweeted. "Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."
Earlier this week McHenry, 33, who joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018, said that she had an MRI for her neck and brain. “I had good & bad news today.” she tweeted on Tuesday, adding that she was overwhelmed by support of friends and strangers.
"Please I can't stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me," McHenry tweeted Tuesday.
Meghan McCain, whose father the late Sen. John McCain died in 2018 a year after he was told he had brain cancer, offered support to McHenry.
"Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there’s anything we can do,” McCain tweeted in reply to McHenry.
McHenry hosts Fox Nation’s "UN-PC" show. Fox Nation is an on-demand streaming service that was launched in February 2018.
McHenry worked for ESPN for four years and has received messages of supports from ESPN personalities since the announcment.
"Sending so much love and prayer your way, Britt. You got this!" ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jenna Laine tweeted.
SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi expressed his support, writing "I'm so sorry Britt. Praying for continued strength as you fight this."
Also wishing well was former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly. "Sending you much love and strength. We are all behind you," who said in a tweeted response to McHenry.