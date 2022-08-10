Fred Savage denies allegations of misconduct after ‘Wonder Years’ firing

Fred Savage is speaking out after being fired from “The Wonder Years” reboot in May over allegations of misconduct.

The actor, who starred in the original series from 1988 to 1993, was serving as director and executive producer of the reboot when complaints of misconduct were made against him. Now, after several women spoke out describing his alleged behavior, Savage denies the incidents happened.

“Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment,” Savage said in a statement to NBC News. “It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals.

“While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person.”

In a Hollywood Reporter article published on Tuesday, several female crew members alleged that Savage and a “much younger” woman on set had a strange relationship that made them “uneasy.” Savage, 46, is married and has three children. They also alleged that his conduct included verbal harassment and one alleged assault of a former crew member. The crew members spoke to the outlet anonymously.

The article claims that the women filed a complaint to Disney and subsequently spoke to a human resources executive regarding their concerns in February. An investigation into Savage “started immediately and he was barred from set,” one woman said.

In a statement in May, a spokesman for 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, confirmed the investigation and Savage’s subsequent firing.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” the statement read. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years.’”

“The Wonder Years” reboot premiered in September 2021 on ABC and centered around a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1960s. Elisha “EJ” Williams plays 12-year-old Dean Williams, who takes on Savage’s role as the series’ lead. Don Cheadle narrates, while Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O’Neil, Julian Lerner and Milan Ray co-star.

Savage directed eight out of the 22 episodes in Season One. Shortly after Savage’s firing, the show was renewed for a second season.