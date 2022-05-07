Fred Savage fired from ‘The Wonder Years’ after inappropriate conduct claims

Fred Savage was fired as executive producer and director of ABC’s “The Wonder Years” after allegations of inappropriate conduct, a spokesman for 20th Television said Friday.

The nature of the allegations was not disclosed by 20th Television, which produces the show.

Savage, 45, starred in the hit '80s and '90s series as a child, playing Kevin Arnold. He was executive producer and director of the new version, which debuted last year.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a spokesman for 20th Television said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Savage's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC did not immediately provide further details.

The reboot features a Black family in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. It’s narrated by Don Cheadle as the adult of the 12-year-old character Dean Williams, in the same way an adult narrated Kevin in the original series.

The series stars Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh as his parents, and Laura Kariuki as his sister.

Series producer 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios.

The original “The Wonder Years” ran from 1988 to 1993 and won an Emmy for outstanding comedy in 1988. Savage was nominated for two, both for outstanding lead actor, but did not win.

Savage has been a director and producer. He’s been involved with the series, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Modern Family” and others.