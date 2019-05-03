Breaking News Emails
The people behind "Game of Thrones" have only three more chances to set the internet ablaze with wild fan theories, feverish predictions, rampant speculation and a Citadel's worth of memes before the series wraps May 19. As the faithful await Sunday's installment, here's a spoiler-heavy look at what could go down in Westeros. (The Three-Eyed Raven knows the answers, of course, but he stopped returning our calls.)
THERE WILL BE (MORE) BLOOD
The epic battle at Winterfell is in the rearview. The Night King is toast, thanks to the nimble assassin Arya Stark and the pointy end of her trusty dagger. Americans have adjusted the brightness settings on their televisions. But it seems there will be no rest for the weary this Sunday, if you trust the 40-second teaser trailer.
Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and their surviving allies (R.I.P., Jorah Mormont) are apparently getting hyped for a bitter and potentially violent confrontation with Cersei Lannister at King's Landing. "We'll rip her out, root and stem," Dany vows to her loyal but bedraggled followers in the trailer.
But steely-eyed Cersei and her suitor, the rakish brute Euron Greyjoy, will surely put up a fight. There's still plenty of time for some of your favorite characters to meet their makers — especially since the final trio of episodes are each nearly feature-length, with this Sunday's episode clocking in at 78 minutes.
We might even be treated to the so-called Cleganebowl: a drag-out brawl between the Hound and his brother, the Mountain.
GUNNING FOR GREEN EYES
The fact that Arya iced the Night King came as no surprise to eagle-eyed viewers who had followed the trail of clues and hints over the show's eight-year run. But some of those same obsessives believe that the final episodes will hinge on yet more early-season foreshadowing, in this case a prophecy from enigmatic Red Woman.
In the sixth episode of season three, Melisandre happens upon Arya and drops this characteristically cryptic prediction: “I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes sealed shut forever. We will meet again.”
The last part of the prophecy is fulfilled when Melisandre encounters Arya amid the battle at Winterfell. But what about the middle part? The show's fans have pointed out that one of Arya's victims, the Red Wedding mastermind Walder Frey, had brown eyes; her most recent victim, the Night King, had baby blues.
Cersei, many fans are quick to note, has blazing emerald eyes. Arya, the newly-crowned queen of stealth attacks, could easily pounce on Cersei with her blade of Valyrian steel — perhaps, as some internet theorists believe, disguised as the queen's twin brother and ex-lover, Jaimie Lannister.
But then again, Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, who Arya (possibly?) sliced to death at the end of season seven, also had green eyes — so who knows! It's not inconceivable that the internet chatter about the Red Woman's crystal ball monologue is just a good old fashioned red herring.
SANSA + TYRION 4EVER?
Arya and Gendry might be the "Game of Thrones" couple of the moment after their tryst in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," but the third chapter brought us a tender exchange between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister, leading many fans to wonder if the ex-spouses could team up romantically or politically.
In the words of one headline: "Should We Start Stanning Sansa Stark & Tyrion Lannister Now?"
It's entirely possible the gentle kiss that Tyrion planted on Sansa's hand in the crypts of Winterfell was a gesture of respect, not an amorous overture. But their affectionate conversation could be the precursor to a strategic partnership if the fierce but perennially underestimated Sansa makes a play for the Iron Throne.
Tyrion in recent seasons has been a loyal Hand to the Mother of Dragons — but if there's anything "Game of Thrones" has taught us, it's that alliances shift like the winds of winter. He might be persuaded to link arms with Lady Sansa and block Dany from sitting on that coveted throne.
IMAGINE DRAGON(S)
And then there were two. Maybe?
The dark, snowy and frenzied battle at Winterfell made it difficult to discern exactly what fate befell Dany's pair of non-zombie dragons, Rhaegal and Drogon.
We know for sure that Viserion, the flying lizard that the Night King turned into a wight and used to burn down the Wall last season, shattered into a billion icy shards after the Army of the Dead was decimated. But first, Viserion seemed to mortally wound Rhaegal, knocking Jon Snow off his perch.
But never fear: Rhaegal and Drogon make a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances in the teaser trailer for the next episode. Twitter is filled with screen grabs to prove it.
Stay tuned for more coverage of the final three episodes of "Game of Thrones." In the meantime, we'll leave you with the wise words of Bran Stark: “I’m going to go now.”