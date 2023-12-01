Hilary Farr is leaving HGTV’s ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons

Hilary Farr is sharing news that her fans aren’t likely to love.

After 17 seasons and 12 years of starring on HGTV’s “Love It or List It,” Farr is leaving the hit show to pursue new opportunities, a Warner Bros. Discovery rep confirmed to TODAY.com.

“’Love It or List It’ has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one,” she said in a statement in a media release on the Warner Bros. Discovery website on Dec. 1.

Since the show’s premiere, Farr and her co-star David Visentin have been a part of the show, which follows the interior designer and real estate agent as they work with families to find their dream home.

“I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever,” Farr continued.

Visentin reflected on his co-star’s departure in his statement.

“Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady,” he said. “Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

Loren Ruch, head of content for HGTV, also responded to the news in a statement and briefly referenced the show’s future.

“It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode,” Ruch said. “She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for ‘Love It or List It.’”

In an interview with People, Farr revealed that she made the bittersweet decision to pursue something different after filming the show’s most recent season.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” the design pro said. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying.”

Even though they won’t be working together anymore, Farr said her friendship with Visentin “is not going to just disappear.” She even applauded her co-star for supporting her after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.

“I was working all the way through cancer and he was always there,” she said.

Farr has found lots of success with her role on “Love It or List It,” but she said she felt the need to see what else lies in her path.

“I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is (that I) look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way,” she said. “I told everyone I’m done.”

Farr said her previous cancer journey also influenced how she will spend her time in the future.

“I’m now very aware of really wanting to take joy out of every day, and that’s one of the reasons that it was time to leave ‘Love It or List It,’ because it was becoming too easy ... I was in a rut. It’s been so many years. You want to feel that every day is something different and special and grasp for those challenges. That’s really what I think drives me, anyway,” she said.

In 2021, Farr debuted a solo series called “Tough Love with Hilary Farr,” and she’s not ruling out a third season of the show as she looks ahead to her next chapter.

“We’ll see what happens there. I’m not at all stepping away,” she said.

The design pro said she has “a few other things in the pipeline” and plans to build a “tiny house” in Italy.

Only time will tell how “Love It or List It” will continue without Farr, but she is giving the show’s team her blessing.

“I wish them all the luck in the world,” she said. “And I would probably tune in and watch it.”