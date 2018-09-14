Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — It's back to business as usual for Julie Chen — at least when it comes to hosting "Big Brother."

Less than a week after her husband Leslie Moonves was ousted from his position as CEO and chairman of CBS, Chen was back on the network to oversee the latest live episode of the reality competition series. She did not take time to directly address or acknowledge what was going on behind-the-scenes at CBS, but she did sign off in a new way that showcased her support for her husband.

"From outside the 'Big Brother' house ... I'm Julie Chen Moonves. Good night," she said.

Julie Chen hosts Big Brother. Sonja Flemming / CBS

The rest of the hour-long episode was instead focused solely on pushing forward all of the extra game elements that come with the special double eviction episode.

When the first allegations against Moonves came out in July, Chen immediately took to Twitter to defend the man she not only married but for whom she also works. "Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader," she tweeted at the time. "He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement."

This "Big Brother" episode marks Chen's first time on television since Moonves was ousted. She sat out the first few shows of "The Talk's" ninth season, which she co-hosts, earlier this week. At the time, she released a statement that said she would be spending time with family but planned to be back on-air in time for the next live episode of "Big Brother." She still has yet to make a statement about how she feels about the recent allegations against and investigation into Moonves. Meanwhile, her "Talk" co-hosts all already spoke out in support of transparency when it comes to CBS releasing the results of that investigation.

"How are women ever going to feel comfortable in the workplace if they still think that power and money will be held over their heads?" Sharon Osbourne said on the daytime talker Tuesday. "It's never going to end. It shouldn't be allowed for anybody to have the verdict kept sealed. It's not fair to women. It will never end."

Chen's lack of acknowledgment of what was going on behind-the-scenes was not unexpected for viewers. Contestants within the house are cut off from news of the outside world and do not know what is going on at the network to which they devoted their summers. The question is when she will return to "The Talk," where she won't be able to avoid the subject.