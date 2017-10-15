That's one way to get on TV.

"Saturday Night Live" mixed Stephen King's popular horror story "It" and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway's penchant for outrageous quotes with a Halloween-ready spoof that was as chilling as it was funny.

Actress Kate McKinnon, posing as Conway, donned clown makeup and hid out in sewer to try to convince CNN's Anderson Cooper, played by Alex Moffat, to put her on his prime-time show.

"Kellywise" — paying homage to supernatural killer "It" clown Pennywise — entices Cooper to descend into the gutter.

As Cooper and Kellywise engage in a back-and-forth, she cajoles him to continue talking to her: "Wait, don’t go! Don’t you want a quote? I give you quote. I give you crazy, crazy quote," Kellywise says.

Kellywise then adjusts her voice to a mimic a more normal Conway tone, saying: "Okay, so Secretary Tillerson did not call the president a moron. They were sharing a sundae and the president asked if he wanted more sprinkles and the secretary said, ‘More on,’”

An officer interrupts the exchange and tells Cooper to avoid talking to Kellywise because “every day she drags someone down into that sewer." MSNBC's Rachel Maddow then appears in the sewer next to Kellywise, also trying to entice Cooper to enter.

Kate McKinnon plays Kellyanne Conway The Dancing Clown during "In the Middle of the Night" on Saturday Night Live, Oct. 14, 2017. Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Like King's antagonist, Kellywise reveals her victim's biggest fears, for Cooper in the skit, it is Trump getting re-elected for a second term and Cooper packing on more pounds, both displayed as New York Times front-page headlines.

Conway then transforms into former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton (who is also regularly portrayed by McKinnon) and asks Cooper to come down for a copy of her book, "What Happened." As Cooper reaches for it Kellywise bites down hard on his hand, which detaches from his body.

Cooper awakens at his desk but sees a red balloon floating through his studio. His gaze follows it until he notices Conway in a red dress sitting next to him on set, waiting to be interviewed on air.