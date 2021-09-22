IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kim Kardashian West to host 'SNL' in October

Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will also serve as hosts of the upcoming 47th season of the show.
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 7, 2018.
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 7, 2018.Eduardo Munoz / Reuters file
By Tim Fitzsimons

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West will make her hosting debut on the upcoming season of "Saturday Night Live."

"OMFG no turning back now!!!!," Kardashian West wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, after the show tweeted an image of the first four pairings of hosts and musical guests for the 47th season.

The show, which took home the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series for the fifth straight year, returns on Oct. 2 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves, NBC said.

A week later on Oct. 9, Kardashian West will host the second episode of the season, with musical guest Halsey.

‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ ends after 20 seasons

June 10, 202100:50

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek will host Oct. 16, with Young Thug as musical guest.

"SNL" alum Jason Sudeikis, fresh off his Emmy win for "Ted Lasso," will return to 30 Rock to host on Oct. 23. Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will be the musical act.

Image: Tim FitzsimonsTim Fitzsimons

Tim Fitzsimons is a reporter for NBC News. he/him