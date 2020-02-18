Lark Voorhies feels 'slighted' over 'Saved by the Bell' revival snub

Actress Lark Voorhies confessed that she was hurt that producers did not reach out to her for a revival of "Saved by the Bell," the '90s television series that made her career.
Voorhies, who played teenage fashionista Lisa Turtle, said in an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz that she was not asked to participate in the new series. Dr. Oz posted a clip of the interview, in which she speaks about her mental health issues, ahead of its Wednesday airdate.
"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the 'Saved By the Bell' reunion, as well as other cast members' events," Voorhies said.
The new "Saved by the Bell" show will pick up where the old series left off, following the lives of Zach, Kelly, Slater and Jessie as they navigate adult life and parenthood. Scheming protagonist Zach Morris is now governor of California and faces controversy for closing too many low-income high schools.
The new series will air on NBC's upcoming streaming service Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.
Voorhies also told Dr. Oz that she is thankful to have been part of such a successful show, even if she won't continue her role in its reincarnation. The actress' mother told People in 2012 that Voorhies was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
"I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision," she said of not being including in the new series.
The franchise was one of Voorhies' first acting credits, beginning in 1988 when the show was originally called "Good Morning Miss Bliss." The series was originally about a middle school teacher in Indianapolis before being rebooted as "Saved by Bell."
"Saved by the Bell" took a few students from the original, including Zach Morris and Lisa Turtle, and reimagined them at Bayside High in California. The show ran for four seasons and inspired a short-lived spinoff, "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," as well as a TV movie.