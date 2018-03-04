Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

'M.A.S.H.' actor David Ogden Stiers dies at age 75

Stiers played the pompous Maj. Charles Winchester III on "M.A.S.H." Stiers' agent said he died after battling bladder cancer.

/ Source: Associated Press
In this Oct. 22, 1981, file photo, Jamie Farr, from front left, plugs his ears as cast members of the "M.A.S.H." television series cast Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers celebrate during a party on the set of the popular CBS program in Los Angeles.Huynh / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — David Ogden Stiers, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on the "M.A.S.H." television series, has died. He was 75.

The actor's agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed Saturday night in an email that Stiers died after battling bladder cancer. No additional details were provided.

 In this file photo taken on May 9, 2016, actor David Ogden Stiers attends a special screening and panel discussion of "Beauty and the Beast" in Beverly Hills, California. ROBYN BECK / AFP - Getty Images

In addition to playing the pompous Maj. Charles Winchester III on "M.A.S.H." beginning in its sixth season, Stiers also did voice acting in several Disney films.

He voiced the character Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast" and played characters in "Lilo & Stitch" and "Pocahontas." He was also the voice of an announcer in George Lucas' 1971 feature directorial debut, "THX 1138."

Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his work on "M.A.S.H."

He had more than 150 film and television credits.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Latest in Pop Culture