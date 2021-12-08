Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting 'Jeopardy!' this season

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting "Jeopardy!" in 2022.

"We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of 'Jeopardy!' Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer," Sony Pictures Entertainment said in a statement Wednesday.

"We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front and behind the camera as we head into 2022!"

Sony Pictures Entertainment originally announced in September that Bialik would "split hosting duties" with Jennings "as their schedules allow through the calendar year."

The actress and real-life neuroscientist, known for her role as neuroscientist Amy Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," was a "fan favorite" when she guest-hosted the show in May and June of this year.

Bialik started hosting the show regularly after former executive producer Mike Richards exited the show as host and producer.

Richards was tapped to succeed the late Alex Trebek as host of “Jeopardy!” but stepped down amid intense scrutiny on his past comments about women, Jewish people and poor people. He was fired from his role as executive producer soon after that.

Jennings, who won an unprecedented 74-game streak, joined Bialik as host in September.

The 38th season is scheduled to end in July 2022.