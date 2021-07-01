Meghan McCain announces she's leaving 'The View'

Meghan McCain announced on Thursday's episode of "The View" that she is leaving the long-running ABC daytime talk show.

"I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I'm here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season," she said, kicking off the episode with the news of her departure. "Covid has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way, at least for me, the way that I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

McCain explained that leaving wasn't an easy decision but said she wants to spend more time in Washington, D.C., with her husband, daughter and family.

"I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn't want to leave," she said. "On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life."

McCain, the daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., joined the show in October 2017. The current list of co-hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

An outspoken Republican conservative, McCain often got into heated debates with her colleagues, some of which would go viral on social media.

In her announcement, she joked about bickering with her co-workers, saying, “I will still be here another month so if you guys want to fight a little bit more, we have four more weeks.”

She went on to praise her co-hosts as "strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters."

"You are the most talented women on all of television," she said.

McCain will stay on the show through the end of July.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.