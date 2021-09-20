Netflix, after years of trying, nabs a best drama series Emmy with 'The Crown'

With Sunday night’s big win for “The Crown” at the Emmy Awards, Netflix has finally ascended to the TV awards throne.

The critically beloved series chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal family through the last half of the Twentieth Century delivered the streamer's first ever outstanding drama series win on Sunday.

Netflix also had another show, the period romance, "Bridgerton," among the eight nominees for best drama.

“The Crown” and “Bridgerton” marked the 16th and 17th nominations for outstanding drama series for Netflix since 2013.

“House of Cards” was nominated in five out of six years of its run —but even before Kevin Spacey’s past caught up with the show, the political drama ran up against both the dominance of “Game of Thrones” and the newness of streaming services as players in television.