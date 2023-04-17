Netflix apologizes after livestream of 'Love Is Blind' reunion is delayed for many

Streaming giant Netflix apologized Sunday night after the livestream for a reunion of its dating show "Love Is Blind" was delayed for more than an hour for many subscribers.

Netflix said it was trying to make the show available to subscribers, albeit as a recorded product that would no longer be live.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," it tweeted.

It gave subscribers cause for more fear of missing out.

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible," it said. "Again, thank you and sorry."

"Live Is Blind," Netflix's first dating reality show, matches couples by having them get to know each other from the privacy of "pods," in which the one thing they don't discover is what their suitors look like.

That happens later, and, of course, hilarity ensues. "Love Is Blind" released a fourth season of content in March, with the suitors based in Seattle this time.

The reunion livestream was an opportunity to bring diehard fans into the product; Netflix promised to integrate viewers' questions, to be answered by the show's lovers.

Online voting, available Thursday, determined which questions would be answered. It's not clear whether the delay affected the Q&A.

The delay was fodder for social media, where viewers lambasted Netflix for botching the second livestream event in its history.

"We deserve to all share the same password after this," said Twitter user Trina Watters.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, said the show's lifesaver of a seamstress, known to rescue a suitor just before a date by repairing clothing malfunctions, should be summoned.

"Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this," she tweeted. "I believe in her."

In March, a live comedy special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," became the streamer's first such presentation.

It went off without such disruption, although there were delays for some viewers.