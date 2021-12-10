Netflix cancels ‘Cowboy Bebop’ after one season

Weeks after it debuted on the streaming service, “Cowboy Bebop” has been canceled at Netflix after one season.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of the show’s cancellation, and Variety confirmed the report Thursday.

Based on the anime series of the same name, "Cowboy Bebop" follows bounty hunters Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) trying to outrun the past. The series also starred Elena Satine as Julia and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

The 10-episode series premiered Nov. 19 on Netflix and failed to find much love, with both critics and audiences largely split.

The show holds a 46 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 54 percent audience approval rating.

In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote “Netflix’s live-action remake of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ tries to be so much all at once, and appeal to so many different potential audiences, that it ends up struggling to forge an identity of its own."

"Cowboy Bebop" was part of Netflix’s larger efforts to produce live-action adaptations of beloved anime properties. Two such shows are in the works, “One Piece," which recently announced its cast, and a live-action Pokemon series. The streaming service released a live-action “Death Note” film in 2017.