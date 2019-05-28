Breaking News Emails
America's top entertainment companies have largely stayed quiet ever since Georgia, a major hub for film and television productions, passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
But on Monday, Netflix stepped into the fray and announced it would "fight" against Georgia's controversial "heartbeat bill."
The streaming giant — which produces popular series like "Stranger Things" in the state — said it will team up with the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups to challenge the law.
"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "It's why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court."
Sarandos said that the company would continue to film in Georgia "while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to." He added that if the law were to take effect, Netflix would "rethink our entire investment in Georgia."
The news was first reported by the trade publication Variety.
The ACLU, which has already announced it plans for a legal challenge, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
It was not immediately clear what other groups Netflix planned to partner with in its fight against the law. The company said it could not provide additional details at this time.
In recent weeks, entertainment industry backlash to the law has been limited to independent, small-scale production companies, including Color Force ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Killer Films ("Boys Don't Cry"), and "The Wire" creator David Simon's Blown Deadline Productions.
The law also drew criticism from individual performers, such as #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano, "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and Mark Hamill of the "Star Wars" franchise.
Georgia's bill, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month, would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant.
"Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs and brings significant economic benefits to communities and families. It is important to remember that similar legislation has been attempted in other states, and has either been enjoined by the courts or is currently being challenged," said Chris Ortman, a spokesman for the industry lobbying group The Motion Picture Association of America.
"The outcome in Georgia will also be determined through the legal process," Ortman added.
Georgia's generous tax incentives have helped turn the state into a production behemoth, leading some in the industry to call it "Hollywood of the South." In 2016, 17 of the 100 highest-grossing American movies were filmed in the state, according to the nonprofit Film LA.
Netflix's competitors — including Disney, AT&T/Warner Media and Sony — were relatively more vocal in 2016 amid a debate over a Georgia bill that would have legalized "faith-based" refusal of services to LGBTQ people.
Disney and Netflix threatened to yank productions from the state; CBS, Sony, Time Warner and other leading media companies publicly decried the proposed law.
Federal Election Commission data reviewed by NBC News shows that Netflix has donated some $10,000 to Los Angeles County's Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project in the last five years.