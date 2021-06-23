Contestants on a new Netflix dating show will don elaborate makeup and prosthetics in a feral attempt to answer an age-old question about love: How much do looks matter?

“Sexy Beasts,” which the streaming service said is a hybrid of “The Masked Singer” and “Love Is Blind,” premieres July 21.

Narrated by comedian Rob Delaney, the show will send contestants masked in intricate costumes on first dates to see if personality alone can make people fall in love.

The streaming service predicts there will be a roaring appetite for the show, whose contestants don’t look too different from furries, and has already ordered two seasons. The show is based on a U.K. series.

The trailer, which premiered Wednesday and has already racked up millions of views, shows contestants dressed in costumes of a beaver, a devil, a fox, a panda, various alien-like creatures and a scarecrow.

“The viewers are in for a real treat,” Simon Welton, creator and executive producer, told Variety. ”I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who and what our cast all really look like.”

Online, reactions were a mix of horror, intrigue and anticipation.

“So they could've called this The Masked Swinger and they just didn’t???” writer Keaton Patti tweeted.

In a confusing moment, Patreon’s official twitter account seemed to sarcastically offer to help Netflix cast future seasons.

“Hey Netflix, if you need help finding actual furries for a dating show just call us,” the site tweeted, perhaps a reference to many in the furry community who use the service.

Some pointed out that the costumes don’t hide everything. The trailer shows a contestant in a beaver mask saying, “Ass first, personality second.”

“Am I on drugs,” a user reacted.

For some, the reaction was more existential.

“Where is Jesus,” journalist Phillip Picardi asked in a quote tweet of the trailer.