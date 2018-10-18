'Orange Is the New Black' will end after seven seasons

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

"Orange Is the New Black" is set to end after its upcoming seventh season on Netflix. The cast of the series broke the news in a video post on Wednesday.

Netflix had renewed the Lionsgate-produced series for three seasons ahead of the season four premiere in 2016. As part of the deal, series showrunner Jenji Kohan will remain in that role through season seven. The critically-acclaimed dramedy initially followed the inmates of Litchfield Minimum Security Prison, with season six seeing many of the main cast move to the Maximum Security facility often mentioned in the series.

"After seven seasons, it's time to be released from prison," Kohan said. "I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we've worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."

The series stars Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore, Elizabeth Rodriguez Michael Harney and Nick Sandow. The series was created by Kohan and based on the book of the same name by Piper Kerman.

The show has received widespread critical acclaim throughout its run, garnering multiple Emmy nominations and back-to-back wins for Aduba in 2014 and 2015. The show originally competed in the comedy category before a rule change ahead of the 2015 Emmys necessitated a switch to the drama category.

Though Netflix does not release viewership information, Nielsen has attempted to calculate the show's audience in a continued push to measure streaming viewers.

Most recently, Nielsen reported that the first episode of season six drew an average-minute audience of 5.4 million U.S. viewers in the initial three days of availability.