Spoiler alert: Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" won't get remade.
But more than 370,000 fans are calling for a do-over.
A Change.org petition called "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers" had garnered 370,042 signatures by about 9 a.m. Thursday, and was gaining more supporters by the second.
"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the petition gripes.
HBO's "Game of Thrones" started outpacing George R.R. Martin's series of novels in season six.
"This series deserves a final season that makes sense," the petition says.
After the show was on hiatus for all of 2018, the premiere of season eight last month was the most-watched one-day event in HBO's more than four-decade history.
With millions of viewers, a few "Game of Thrones" fans are bound to have problem with aspects of each episode, but viewers started complaining en masse after a nearly-too-dark-to-see Battle of Winterfell in episode three.
What fans could see though was a wild anachronism — a paper coffee cup — accidentally left in a scene of the next episode.
"My favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING," one dumbfounded fan wrote on Twitter.
HBO acknowledged that the presence of the disposable cup in the scene was a mistake, and later edited it out of the episode.
Then fans thought they had caught another editing error when a promotional photo from HBO showed Jaime's right hand, which he lost in season three. But the photos are mostly taken during production, before special effects are added, and the image never showed up in episode five.
Crisis averted — well, briefly.
In the penultimate episode of the series, which aired Sunday, Daenerys executed Lord Varys before wiping out King's Landing and most of its population, even after the bells of surrender sounded. Many thought the massacre was completely out-of-character for Daenerys — or at the very least needed more of a buildup.
HBO did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the petition, but some are taking it upon themselves to defend HBO and the GoT writers.
"Who convinced the entire (expletive) world that it’s entitled to exactly what they demand? You don’t like something, leave it and find something else that makes you happy," TV Insider writer Damian Holbrook said on Twitter.
There's even a counterpetition urging people to "Stop Signing Petitions Forcing TV Shows and Movies to Meet Your Demands." That petition had fewer than 1,000 signatures Thursday morning.
While a remake of the last season of "Game of Thrones" is unlikely, fans can at least look forward to a spinoff prequel series written by Jane Goldman.